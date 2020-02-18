Ace Eloranta, 6, was hard pressed to pick his favourite activity on Snow Day at the waterfront on Monday, eventually settling on the rocket launcher at the Science North tent.
“He was loving the science stuff,” said Chelsea Kogoj, Ace’s mother. “The whole thing has been awesome, I’d say there’s almost more to do this year, it’s keeping the kids busy.”
Between ice fishing, camp stories, bannock over the fire, an ice slide, and a community mural project that saw 40 to 60 people at a time using turkey basters to colour on three giant blocks of snow with diluted Jell-O, Kogoj said it was a great way to spend the Family Day holiday.
See the full story with more pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
