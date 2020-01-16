Motorists unhappy with the quality of plowing and sanding during Tuesday’s big snowstorm east of Nipigon may be able to find some solace — albeit after the fact.
The Ministry of Transportation says its officials were also travelling the Trans-Canada Highway during the storm and got a first-hand look at the road conditions and how the contractor was tackling the weather.
“Ministry staff were out monitoring our maintenance contractor’s operations during the winter event, and will perform a post-storm review with the contractor,” a regional MTO spokeswoman said Wednesday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.