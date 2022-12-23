The big winter wallop that blew into Thunder Bay on Thursday is expected to make driving treacherous on Highway 17 today as the storm, pushed by 80 km/h winds, makes it way east of the city and to outlying areas like Marathon.
Environment Canada said up to 40 centimetres of snow may be recorded in some areas by mid-day Saturday, when the Colorado-based system is finally expected to blow through the region.
“You’re going to see snow and blowing snow, with visibility affected,” meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said.
At the Lappe cross-country ski centre just outside of Thunder Bay, a recorded message said trails had already received 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday.
In the city itself, “we are advising motorists to avoid any non-essential travel through the duration of this storm warning,” Thunder Bay Police Service spokesman Scott Paradis said.
“We understand that people may feel obligated to travel despite the road conditions, in which case we strongly urge motorists to take extra time to reach their destinations (and) travel at a slower rate of speed,” Paradis added.
Provincial police were offering similar advice as the storm began to hit Nipigon and other communities to the east by mid-afternoon Thursday.
For those who celebrate Christmas, travel might be a little easier.
“Sunday is shaping up to be the better day,” said Flisfeder.
Not everyone was dismayed by all the white stuff.
“It’s nice for our winter sports,” said Nipigon’s Albertine Leale, a snow-shoeing enthusiast. “It should add quite a bit to our cross-country trails.”
Flisfeder said daytime temperatures are expected to be about -15 C across the district, about five degrees colder than normal for this time of year.
The mercury should come to slightly above normal by the middle of next week, Flisfeder said.
