Each night this week, city crews in Thunder Bay are working to remove the large snowbanks, and progress is going well, says Brad Adams, the city’s roads manager.
Adams says “city crews pull the snow from the existing snowbanks on to the roadway and basically make a windrow.”
The city’s industrial snowblower comes by and blows it into a series of contractor trucks. The dump trucks are provided by five local contractors who are hired by the city to haul away the snow.
“Everything else is done by city workers,” said Adams.
