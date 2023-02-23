A 30-year-old Sault Ste. Marie-area man was charged with impaired driving on Saturday after a speeding snowmobiler who police say was not wearing a helmet crashed on a remote lake.

Provincial police said the sledder was sent to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening following the midnight crash on Daryl Lake north of Iron Bridge.

According to a provincial news release, Richards Landing resident Spencer Cain was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, failing to wear a helmet and failing to display a snowmobile permit.

Cain is to appear in Elliot Lake court on April 6, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.

