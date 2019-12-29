Provincial police are reminding sledders to take extra care while on their machines as snow and ice conditions on and off trails remain far from ideal.
“Excessive speed, driving too fast for conditions, losing control and alcohol are among the top contributing factors in OPP-investigated snowmobile fatalities every season,” a provincial news release said Monday.
“The OPP is also urging riders to stay off frozen waterways as they remain unsafe,” the release added.
Earlier this month, a man in his 30s died after the snowmobile he was riding lost control and crashed near North Bay, police said. His death is the first snowmobile-related fatality in the province so far this season.
Some Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (OFSC) trails may be open under “limited” status, but may not have been groomed yet, officials said.
Riders should consult onlne trail maps at ofsc.on.ca before setting out, the federation advises.
