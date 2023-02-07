The cold snap last week has done wonders for the Thunder Bay Adventure Trails Snowmobile Club groomers and the routes they are currently carving.
Mother Nature wasn’t so kind to the club earlier this winter bringing mild temperatures throughout most of January, but Thunder Bay Adventure Trails Snowmobile Club groomer Bob Slusar said they’ve made a significant dent in grooming a good portion of the almost 400 kilometres of snowmobile trails within the Thunder Bay District.
“Most of the trails (are open),” said Slusar, who has been grooming trails for the club since 1996. “We started opening them up about (two weeks ago).
“Probably about three-quarters of (the 400 km of trails) are open. The only one that’s really not (travelled on) is a trail down to Gunflint Lake (near the Minnesota border). That (trail) is done about halfway.”
The opening of the trails came just in time for Saturday’s Adult and Teen Challenge Sled for Eternity Thunder Bay Ride which started Saturday morning at the Kakabeka Falls Royal Canadian Legion.
Adult and Teen Challenge of Central Canada development manager Cory Rettaler was busy Friday putting directional signs along the route for Saturday’s participants, which he expected to see more of after a couple of lean COVID-19 years.
“Based on past years, if we count out (COVID-19) years because obviously numbers weren’t the greatest then, we usually average every year anywhere from 60 to 110 riders,” Rettaler said.
The event attracted almost 70 snowmobile enthusiasts on Saturday.
The first leg of the ride started at the Kakabeka Royal Canadian Legion, went through Kakabeka Falls, made its way to Shabaqua and wound up with a 26-kilometre jaunt to the Shebandowan Community Centre for lunch.
On the way back, the route was almost similar to the first leg, but riders were given the option of taking the majestic Sledhead Route which added 60-70 kilometres to the ride.
“The Sledhead Route is absolutely gorgeous,” said Rettaler, who said Monday that between 12-15 snowmobilers opted for the Sledhead run. “If people really like to ride snowmobiles, they were definitely going to take it. For those who couldn’t really handle that long being on the snowmobile all day, they just stayed on the family route and kept (the snowmobiling) to a minimum.
“I’ve never seen the trails this good in all the years that we’ve been doing this.”
The approximately $60,000 raised from the Sled for Eternity Thunder Bay, which has been running since 2007, went to Adult and Teen Challenge of Central Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.