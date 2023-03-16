Sometimes big dreams come true and hunches pay off big.
Just ask Terrace Bay’s Jerry Carpenter, who always dreamed of owning a sail boat. Now he can afford that boat and a new fishing rod to boot.
The 51-year-old engineer is $2.5-million richer after claiming a lucky Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot ticket.
Carpenter bought the ticket at a Toronto-area truck stop “to kill some time” while waiting to return home from a Caribbean vacation, according to an OLG news release.
It was one of the best moves of his life, all because he “ended up stuck in Toronto due to a snowstorm, so decided to pick up some tickets.”
In addition to saving for retirement and creating an education fund for his kids, “I would love to take a train around Europe with my wife and kids,” Carpenter said.
The other half of the $5 million jackpot goes to a ticket that was purchased in Toronto by someone else. It has yet to be claimed, an OLG spokesman said Wednesday.
