As the federal and provincial purse strings tighten, the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board approved a new budget for 2020 and eliminated 7.5 full-time jobs.
Bill Bradica, the board’s CEO, said the budget, which had been brought to the board to review in their November meeting, was approved on Thursday.
“No changes were made as a result of that November meeting so it was brought back as proposed with the total operating budget approved for $98 million for 2020,” said Bradica.
