Entrepreneurs are hoping to reconnect with their customers in a beer and artisan market planned for the Thunder Bay waterfront next month.
Kraft Tbay, founded by Kate Strange and Hilary Hoogsteen, is joining forces with Sleeping Giant Brewing Company to host the in-person event at Marina Park on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The pet-friendly event will feature more than 100 local artisans as well as food vendors, live music and a beer garden.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted for Roots to Harvest.
“It’s something the community has really been missing the last year and a half with Covid,” said Hoogsteen, who also owns Juniper Brand Goods. “I think this is going to be a really special event for (artisans).”
“It’s hard not being able to connect with your customers in-person,” she said. “Some of these artisans are new. They just started up during Covid. They never had the opportunity to do an in-person event before. . . . It’s really key as a local crafter to be able to connect with your shoppers in-person.”
The vendors on site will be selling a variety of goods that include jewelry, fabric textiles, candles, housewares and art.
“Just being able to come together in-person again is really fantastic,” said Hoogsteen, adding that the waterfront is a large enough outdoor space to feel confident they can run a safe event.
