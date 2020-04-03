Workers for the City of Thunder Bay deemed as non-essential operations are still being paid even though they’re not at work.
Last week, the city stated it would be ceasing all non-essential services as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Non-essential staff would be deployed where needed or would stay home.
Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 87 president Dana Vacek said those employees not working right now are still being paid.
Whether or not they would eventually be laid off is still unknown.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.