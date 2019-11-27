An OPP intelligence analyst testified on Tuesday to extracting thousands of pages of texts and phone calls from the telephones of the accused in the extortion case involving Thunder Bay’s former mayor.
Keith Hobbs, his wife Marisa Hobbs and Mary Voss are on trial for allegedly extorting an individual, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, into purchasing a $450,000 house for Voss in the fall of 2016.
Phil Wilkinson, an operational intelligence analyst for the OPP, testified via video from the Barrie OPP detachment on the seventh day of the trial.
