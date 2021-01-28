Road-accessible First Nation communities are looking for inclusion in phase one of Ontario’s vaccination plan.
Constance Lake, Aroland, Long Lake No. 58 and Ginoogaming First Nations have reached out to the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force for inclusion in the vaccination plan.
The Matawa First Nations from road-accessible communities have told the task force that priority should be placed on their communities where outbreaks are taking place and states of emergencies are in effect as a result.
