The Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge came away with some positive news from the Rural Ontario Municipal Association annual conference that wrapped up early this week in Toronto.
The municipality was able to secure partial funding for the Northwest Community Health Centre satellite clinic that is situated in the Evergreen Pharmacy in Kakabeka Falls through the Ministry of Health.
“We were talking to (Ministry of Health Minister Sylvia Jones) trying to get some support for primary health care in Kakabeka Falls, which we actually got some good news about,” said Oliver Paipoonge Coun. Bernie Kamphof, about the health funding obtained.
Kamphof and Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis also met with Environment, Conservation and Parks Minister David Piccini, Energy Minister Todd Smith and Ministry of Infrastructure parliamentary assistant Amarjot Sandhu regarding concerns in those areas pertaining to the municipality.
“We were talking about challenges with emergency response with (Piccini),” Kamphof said. “Another issue specific to (Oliver Paipoonge) was some challenges we’re having with our recycling in our landfills and how it’s being managed.”
The Oliver Paipoonge delegation had some face-to-face time with Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland, both formally and informally, although the former longtime Conmee Township mayor was quite busy running his own meetings at the conference.
Kamphof also said the municipality expressed their appreciation to the Ministry of Infrastructure for helping facilitate upgrades to the fibre optic line system in Oliver Paipoonge.
“When we met with (Sandhu), we were glad to be able to thank (the Ministry of Infrastructure) for helping us out with expansion of fibre optic internet service in Oliver Paipoonge,” Kamphof said. “There’s a project that’s being rolled out right now in partnership with Tbaytel. That was funded by that ministry and we were able to thank them in person for helping us expand that needed service in our municipality.”
