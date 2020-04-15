More than 100 staff members from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre are self-isolating at home as a safety precaution after a possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Tracy Smith, a senior director with the hospital’s communications and engagement team, says exposure is considered “clinically low suspicion.”
“The majority of the staff (62 members) who are not at work right now are those who did not pass the screening at the hospital entrances,” she said. “What that means is that very likely, they had two or more of the seven symptoms that are listed now as part of the screening and that does not mean that those people had potential contact.”
