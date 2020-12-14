A “nasty” atmosphere prevailed at Queen’s Park on Nov. 26, as NDP MPPs failed to block a motion to extend the term of Dr. David Williams as the province’s chief medical officer of health for another six months.
Thunder Bay-Atikokan NDP MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell said on Nov. 26 she has nothing against Williams, but says he should adopt a more independent role when it comes to advising the province on the best way to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“People need to be assured that the chief medical officer is doing what’s needed to keep us safe,” Monteith-Farrell said after the vote.
“How often have we heard from (Williams)?”
She added, “This is a government that before the pandemic was making cuts to public health.”
With the passing of the government’s motion, Williams is to continue in his position, with an additional term from Feb. 16 to Sept. 21 of 2021.
“Now more than ever, we need experienced, stable leadership,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said earlier this week when the motion to extend Williams’ term was put forward.
“We need someone who fully understands the pandemic and the province’s public health system as we continue to work collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19, and continue preparing for the deployment of vaccines.”
Elliott added: “There is no one better suited for the job than Dr. Williams.”
Williams is well known in the Thunder Bay district, having been its medical officer of health from 1991 to 2005. During that time, in contrast to his former outspoken counterpart in Kenora, Dr. Pete Sarsfield, Williams was much more low key.
Over the last few months, critics have suggested that Williams’ quieter personality has allowed Premier Doug Ford and his advisers to control the lead on how the COVID-19 crisis is being managed in the province.
Said Monteith-Farrell, “I don’t have any feelings about (Williams) personally, we haven’t seen enough of him to make any decision on that.”
“But I’m concerned about what kind of direction is coming from the chief medical officer (in regard to the pandemic).”
Veteran Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle said he had to miss the vote on Nov. 26 due to a medical appointment.
But Gravelle (Thunder Bay-Superior) praised Williams, and said he would have voted in favour of extending his term.
“I believe that despite the many challenges Dr. Williams has faced in 2020, he has done an excellent job during this year of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gravelle said.
