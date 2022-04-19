The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has declared two COVID-19 outbreaks over and announced one new outbreak with a second outbreak expanded.
The outbreaks at both Hogarth Riverview Manor’s birch grove resident home area and Chartwell Thunder Bay Retirement Residence on Arundel Street have been declared over.
However, an outbreak of the virus has been declared at Hogarth’s iris resident home area and the outbreak on 2 North at St. Joseph’s Hospital has been expanded to include 2 South.
On Monday, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 16 patients with COVID-19 admitted, and three of them were in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical occupancy was at nearly 104 per cent on Monday with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at just above 68 per cent.
