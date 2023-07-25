A respiratory outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared over at St. Joseph’s Care Group in the Four South Transitional Care area.
Meanwhile, a respiratory outbreak of COVID-19 also at St. Joseph’s Care Group in the area of Four North hospice/palliative care remains in effect, according to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and St. Joseph’s Care Group.
Restriction on admissions, transfers, discharges, social activities and visitation remain in place in the affected area of the facility. People are being directed to call the facility for further information.
Another respiratory COVID-19 outbreak at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the Five North geriatric assessment and rehabilitative care area has been declared over.
While an outbreak on Five South geriatric assessment and rehabilitative care remains in effect.
The health unit recommends that the public refrain from visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities and other high-risk setting when feeling unwell.
Respiratory outbreak
ends at Pioneer Ridge
A respiratory outbreak at Pioneer Ridge was declared over by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and the City of Thunder Bay on Sunday.
The outbreak was declared at Pioneer Ridge at home area four in the facility.
The health unit recommends that the public refrain from visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities and other high risk settings when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable.
