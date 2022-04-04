The Conservative and NDP parties appear to have the jump on the Liberals and Greens in terms of firming up Northwestern Ontario candidates for the June 2 provincial election.
As of Friday, the Tories had posted candidates for all of the region’s four ridings.
According to the party’s website, former Pickle Lake mayor Dwight Monck is running in Kiiwetinoong, while Greg Rickford is seeking re-election in Kenora-Rainy River.
In Thunder Bay-Atikokan, the Conservatives have nominated Conmee Township Mayor Kevin Holland. Thunder Bay city Coun. Peng You has been picked by the Tories in Thunder Bay-Superior-North.
The NDP has nearly a full slate except for Kenora-Rainy River, which has traditionally featured a tight race between all three major parties.
In Kiiwetinoong, the NDP has nominated incumbent Sol Mamakwa. Thunder Bay-Atikokan’s Judith Monteith-Farrell got the nod by the party to seek a second term, while Lise Vaugeois is taking another run in Thunder Bay-Superior North.
Vaugeois finished a close second in the 2018 election, which was taken by long-time Liberal incumbent Michael Gravelle.
Although the 73-year-old Gravelle has earlier expressed an interest in seeking another term in Thunder Bay-Superior North, he has so far not been included on the party’s website listing confirmed candidates.
On the website, the Liberal party says its aims to nominate women in half of Ontario’s 124 ridings, while fielding 30 candidates under the age of 30.
Gravelle’s office did not immediately respond for a comment this week. The Liberal party has also yet to post confirmed candidates for Northwestern Ontario’s three other ridings.
Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro, who came a close second to Monteith-Farrell in the 2018 vote in Thunder Bay-Atikokan, has confirmed he’s not entering the race this time out.
A Green party spokesman said Friday the party planned to run candidates in all of Northwestern Ontario’s ridings. None had been posted on the party’s website as of Friday.
