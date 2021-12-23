Hitting the ice

The Carrink Recreation Centre rink was a busy on Wednesday even

though rinks don’t officially open until Friday.

 By Brent Linton, CJ Staff

Some city-operated outdoor rinks will be ready for skaters on

Christmas Eve.

Sites that will be ready Friday are: West Thunder, James Street,

Tarbutt, Wayland, North Neebing, West Arthur, South Neebing, Current

River, North End, Brent Park, Carrick, County Park, West End and John

Kushner.

The remaining boarded rinks will re-open after they receive more

flooding and maintenance.

All unboarded rinks are also still being prepared.

Skating is not recommended on the ponds as the ice surface may be

hazardous to users.

A new skating trail at Vickers Park is tentatively scheduled to open

on Friday.

However, weather conditions have made it difficult to do the

necessary flooding.

Residents should check thunderbay.ca/rinks for updates.