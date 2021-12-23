Some city-operated outdoor rinks will be ready for skaters on
Christmas Eve.
Sites that will be ready Friday are: West Thunder, James Street,
Tarbutt, Wayland, North Neebing, West Arthur, South Neebing, Current
River, North End, Brent Park, Carrick, County Park, West End and John
Kushner.
The remaining boarded rinks will re-open after they receive more
flooding and maintenance.
All unboarded rinks are also still being prepared.
Skating is not recommended on the ponds as the ice surface may be
hazardous to users.
A new skating trail at Vickers Park is tentatively scheduled to open
on Friday.
However, weather conditions have made it difficult to do the
necessary flooding.
Residents should check thunderbay.ca/rinks for updates.
