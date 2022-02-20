A Thunder Bay man is charged for allegedly being involved in a series of break-ins in the East End.
The incidents took place between Jan. 11, 2021 and Feb, 9, 2022 and police believe the suspect was involved in break and enters or possession of stolen property.
The first incident was a break and enter in the 200 block of Heron Street on Jan. 11, 2021. Police identified a male suspect and found the suspect to allegedly be connected to other break-ins in the same area.
The suspect was arrested on Feb. 9, 2022 and was allegedly in possession of stolen property at the time of his arrest.
Police have connected the suspect to 10 alleged incidents of either break and enter or possession of stolen property.
Robert Peter Bundy, 32, is charged with five counts of break and enter, five counts of possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and 10 counts of breach of probation.
Police have returned most of the stolen property to the owners, but they are still searching for the owners of a few items.
Anyone who knows who the rightful owners of the items might be are asked to call the police at 684-1200.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
