The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre reported 25 patients admitted with COVID-19.
Of the 19, three are in the intensive care unit.
The hospital occupancy is at 103.1 per cent with the intensive care unit occupancy at 77.3 per cent.
On Saturday, the hospital had 26 COVID-19 positive patients admitted with four of those in the intensive care unit. On Sunday, 25 COVID-19 positive patients were admitted with three of them in the intensive care unit.
