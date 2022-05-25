Three Dryden OPP officers rescued an unidentified person Sunday afternoon after the person apparently fell into the Wabigoon River.
“The (uninjured) individual was brought back to shore and transported to hospital,” a provincial news release said Tuesday.
Police said the person entered the river from shore and not by boat.
Police declined to identify the person who was rescued, citing “special circumstances” of the case. Police would not elaborate.
