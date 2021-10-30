An Every Child Matters flag was stolen from a south-side Thunder Bay property on Monday, city police say.
Three males were seen entering a property at 10:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Gore St. W., when one of them removed the orange flag.
The suspect, wearing all back with a black hat and black mask, ripped down the flag and walked away with it.
Anyone who witnessed the crime, or saw a male dressed in black with an orange flag in that area on that date is welcomed to call city police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P21067793. Tipsters can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.
The Thunder Bay Police Service is aware of conversations online discussing multiple incidents of vandalism in which signs or flags supporting the LGBTQ2S+ and Indigenous communities appear to have been targeted.
Most of these incidents appear to not be reported to police, so the the police service strongly encourages anyone who is the victim of a crime to come forward so it can be thoroughly investigated.
Anyone who believes they were targeted because of a social or racial demographic they belong to, or are perceived to belong to, is asked to indicate that when making a report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.