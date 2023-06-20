At the recent Eastern Canada Regional Conference of Soroptimist International of the Americas in Brantford, Ont., Soroptimist International of Thunder Bay was the recipient of five awards.
The club received the Governor’s Award for achievement in all Soroptimist International of the Americas pillars of club development: membership growth, fundraising, public awareness and community programs. The club also received four Celebrating Success Awards for activities completed in the pillars.
Additionally, the club was selected to receive US$1,500 by Soroptimist International of the Americas for education and economic empowerment for the Dream It Be It program. The funds will be used to support a partnership with the Thunder Bay Children’s Aid Society (CAS) to carry out projects to support young women transitioning to adulthood.
The club also stocks the CAS Cupboard with various food items and personal items that young women living on their own need. Through fundraising efforts the club donated $1,875 to CAS, which will be used for the CAS Spring Program.
Thunder Bay CAS recently awarded Soroptimist International of Thunder Bay the Champion of Children’s Award for the club’s ongoing work in supporting young women transitioning to adulthood.
Soroptimist International Thunder Bay will continue to work toward fulfilling the mission of Soroptimists, improving the lives of women and girls.
For more information about Soroptimist International Thunder Bay and their signature programs, go online at www.tbaysoroptimst.com.
