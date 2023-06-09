A 33-year-old man who had been sought by provincial police in Marathon on Wednesday was not armed, contrary to what some had speculated on social media, provincial police said.
“Reports throughout the community are not accurate,” a regional OPP spokesman said Thursday.
“We can confirm that the individual (being sought) was not armed with anything.”
The man, who had been identified only by his first name, was “apprehended” on Marathon’s Peninsula Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
No charges are pending, police said. The man is not a local resident.
Throughout Wednesday, as police searched for the man, some had speculated he was armed with a machete.
Police didn’t address the rumours, but had advised residents not to approach the man if he was spotted. Police later said there was no “imminent threat to public safety.”
As the search was being conducted, municipal buildings closed and schools were placed into “hold and secure” mode as a precaution, based on feedback from police.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Marathon OPP did reach out to the schools to make them aware that they were conducting an investigation in the area,” the OPP spokesman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.