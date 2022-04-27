The search for a gas theft suspect on Sunday wound up with a driver facing down officers from a tree off Highway 17, police say.
The OPP say a vehicle allegedly left a Thunder Bay gas station without paying for fuel and was first spotted on Highway 17 in Southworth Township, east of Dryden. When officers tried pulling over the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle collided with a police vehicle and then took off, OPP claim.
At about 11:30 a.m., police found the vehicle and driver on a side road off Highway 17, where he had climbed a tree. After brief negotiations, the driver returned to the ground and was arrested.
Adam Peterson, 37, of Fredericton, N.B., has been charged with dangerous driving, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, flight from peace officer, possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose, resist peace officer, and failing to remain.
The accused has been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 27. None of athe allegations have been proven in court.
