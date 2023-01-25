Nipigon has been a busy place these last couple of weeks as activities came underway after the holidays.
One of the newest events, sponsored by the Nipigon Library as a way to raise funds for programming, was the first ever Souper Bowl. This event had seven chefs and cooks prepare their best soups for tasting – and tasting they did.
More than 55 tasters showed up at the community centre to taste soups and vote on their favourites. Each taster was given samples of the soups and tables were soon littered with empty cups as tasters tasted and shared their thoughts with others, before voting for a favourite. In the end, cooks Brian and Germaine Banning, from the Edgeview, were declared Silver Ladle winners with their mushroom soup. They were followed closely by Chantal Lankimaki, from Sweet Treats, in Red Rock with her potato bacon soup, and Legion lady, Mary Ellen Roy, was third with her Italian Zuppa tosccana soup.
Others who entered were two from Nip-Rock High School, Ducky’s, Red Pebbles Café, and a second from the Nipigon Legion. The library now has more than $1,000 to put toward programs, thanks to all the tasters.
• • •
Township recreation and the Nipigon Volunteer Fire Department members shared a bonfire evening on the recreation field, complete with toasting marshmallows for S’Mores, hot chocolate, peeks inside the fire trucks, and skating and hockey on the outdoor rink. Thanks to North Shore Forest Products for the bonfire wood.
• • •
Celebrations for birthdays seem to always be happening in Nipigon, especially for milestone birthdays. John Ahl, the oldest Nipigon Legion vet, had several celebrations as he turned 98. And on the weekend, the large family of Clara and Ray Dupuis gathered to celebrate the couple both now being 90. Nipigon can celebrate that there are more than a dozen active nonagenarians in the community — a few still driving!
• • •
Last Thursday, two open house sessions took place at the community centre, to give residents the opportunity to mingle, ask questions and peruse the photos and maps provided by Lake Nipigon Forest Management Inc. The company has approached the Township of Nipigon with a plan for the company to produce natural gas and biochar pellets, from dirty, leftover wood products.
The company would like to negotiate with the township to purchase the former plywood mill property on the Old Mill Road and Park Road corner. Having completed much of the preliminary work already, the company is confident the mill could be up and operating by early fall. On hand for information were company reps Scot Rubin, Ryan Gleeson, Neil Johnson and Stuart Dunlop. The piece of property has been leased to North Shore Forest Products since the plywood mill burned to the ground in 2007.
• • •
Cliffside Cemetery members held a meeting recently, to catch up on some items in limbo following the resignation of the works superintendent. Items were row markers for the plots and a plaque in memory of former gardener Phil Fournier. Bill Harmon was returned as chairperson, with committee members Phyllis Gauvin, Ron Cheetham, Glena Clearwater and council rep Gordon Mackenzie. There is a vacancy on the committee, which meets once a month from January to November. Anyone interested could contact Bill Harmon or the town office.
• • •
A successful weekend of hockey wound up on Sunday afternoon at the Nipigon arena for the annual NBC — No Body Contact — tournament, of six men’s teams and five women’s teams.
The Stepdads won the men’s and The Bandits won the women’s. In Thunder Bay, several Elks teams took part in the annual Robins’ tournament. Although there were no big winners it was an exciting and fun weekend. Next weekend the U13 Elks team will travel to Marathon for a tournament.
• • •
Class with Case ended the season of fun dance with two recitals at the community centre, for the youngest dancers and the older ones. Parents, siblings, and relatives filled the hall to cheer on and applaud the energetic dancers.
• • •
The last formal vaccine clinic was held last week at the Nipigon Community Centre for both appointments and walk-ins. Miranda Silta, district health nurse, will take appointments to give shots at the office in Red Rock. Over the last three years, hundreds of area residents have taken advantage of the clinics with the Nipigon Family Health Team, the Health Unit and Lake Helen Reserve.
