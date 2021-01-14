After two rounds of testing, Southbridge Roseview finally has no new
resident cases of COVID -19. There are still six staff isolating and
recuperating at home.
“We are really hoping that this looks like the end of an active
outbreak that should be coming soon,” said Candace Chartier, the chief
seniors’ advocate and strategic partnerships officer with Southbridge
Care Homes Inc.
“It will be up to public health to declare when we are out of outbreak
and when we have no cases.”
In total 21 residents from the home have passed away since the outbreak
was declared on Nov. 17, one of them on Wednesday.
Chartier says they have reassured families that they are going to keep
doing what they’ve been doing.
“We have seen the numbers coming down and it just attests to the fact
that what we are doing, we are doing right,” she said, adding that
right from the get go, they hit the ground running.”
Chartier outlined the measures that were taken during the outbreak and
in response to compliance orders from the Ministry of Health and Long
Term Care following an inspection conducted at the home in December.
“This is something we have done from day one . . . when a ministry
comes in and they identify anything, we’ve already addressed anything
that they have identified and we are in a really good spot right now,”
she said.
“We brought in 60 extra staff, we had lots of personal protective
equipment, . . . we immediately started working with the hospital,
public health, the Ministry (of Health) and the local Northwest Health
Integration Network. Our epidemiologist that we brought on site
specializes in infection prevention and control and has been a key part
of managing this outbreak.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
