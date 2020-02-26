After two years of work and countless hours of volunteer dedication, the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games kicked off with an evening of celebration on Tuesday at the Fort William Gardens.
Maureen Brenton was celebrating even before the athletes arrived at the gardens. Brenton was proudly flying the Newfoundland and Labrador flag waiting for her daughter’s team to arrive. Nadia Brenton was celebrating her 39th birthday on Tuesday and 20 years as a Special Olympics athlete. Maureen said her daughter has had endless opportunities because of Special Olympics and has proudly told her mother that she has 89 medals.
“Energy is high and I know that the from the games organizing committee and athletes’ perspective they are ready to get these games going,” said Sharon Bollenbach, chief executive officer of Special Olympics Canada.
