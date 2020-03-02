It was a whirlwind week of nailbiting, cheering, fist-bumping, and high fives as more than 950 athletes and their families from across Canada took in Thunder Bay’s hospitality during the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
As the last of the competitions wound down Saturday, Barry Streib, chairman of the games organizing committee, stopped for a moment to catch his breath.
“The week went by in a blur . . . in a very good way though,” he said. We’re happy as a team and we are all tired. We put in some long hours to get here — I mean 18 months of organizing to get to this point, and it’s really strange that we are sitting here on Saturday and, oh my goodness, it’s almost done now.”
Streib says he has heard from the community, volunteers, athletes and coaches how everybody is happy with the hospitality Thunder Bay has shown to everyone.
