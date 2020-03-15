If the province picks a stretch of Highway 11-17 near Thunder Bay to road-test a plan to raise speed limits on select major routes, it shouldn’t be made to seem like a drag strip, Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle said Friday.
“I would be more comfortable with a speed limit of 100 km/h rather than the 110 km/h proposed for the southern Ontario sections,” said Gravelle (Thunder Bay-Superior North).
The current maximum allowable speed on Highway 11-17 is 90 km/h. Motorists generally find that they can avoid being ticketed by provincial police as long as their speeds don’t exceed 110 km/h.
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said Wednesday that feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from motorists who have driven on three stretches of 400-series highways that have been temporarily hiked to 110 km/h.
The ministry said a similar pilot project is slated for Northern Ontario, but said the location won’t be announced until late spring.
Some, like Gravelle, believe a good location to conduct a pilot would be on a four-lane stretch of Highway 11-17 between Thunder Bay and the Flying J truck stop in Shuniah.
