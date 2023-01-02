Thunder Bay’s mayor sees hope with an impending mining boom on the horizon, despite the city needing to adapt to what he calls a new era of spending restraint.
“It’s going to be a major philosophical change,” said Ken Boshcoff of the city’s need to curb spending.
“The fortunate thing is that most of council was elected or re-elected on a hold-the-line basis, so I’m hoping that they will stuck to their guns.”
However, the apparent softening of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of the mining boom brings optimism.
“I can see the tangible difference in activity just from calls to the mayor’s office,” said Boshcoff, referring to mining industry stakeholders reaching out to the mayor.
“People coming from other countries and continents to look at Thunder Bay as the base camp for their multimillion-dollar or more investments,” he said.
Looking ahead to the new year and the future of an indoor sports facility, Boshcoff said he sees the project happening if designs stay practical and don’t get “too fancy.”
Earlier in December, city council approved $170,000 to assess a proposal by Soccer Northwest for a sports facility to be located next to the Canada Games Complex and Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. The work would include an environmental assessment as well as a traffic study and cost estimates.
The city’s homeless encampments are also a concern to the mayor, who noted Thunder Bay is a collecting point for people from regional communities.
“We are left to take care of them on a very limited tax base so I think all of council, once they come to realize just how extensive this is, then I will get more support for my asking the province and the federal government for proper financing to deal with this enormous health exercise,” Boshcoff said.
