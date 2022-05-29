A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Marathon provincial police employed a spike belt to stop a large sport utility vehicle that had been stolen from a Toronto-area business.
Patrol officers on Highway 17 were alerted about a 2022 Ford Expedition as it travelled through Wawa. The SUV was stopped around 1:15 p.m. just east of Marathon, police said.
Etobicoke resident Nabil Abukar was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, a provincial news release said Friday.
Abukar was to appear in court on Thursday, the release said. The charge against him has not been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.