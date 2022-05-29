A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Marathon provincial police employed a spike belt to stop a large sport utility vehicle that had been stolen from a Toronto-area business.

Patrol officers on Highway 17 were alerted about a 2022 Ford Expedition as it travelled through Wawa. The SUV was stopped around 1:15 p.m. just east of Marathon, police said.

Etobicoke resident Nabil Abukar was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, a provincial news release said Friday.

Abukar was to appear in court on Thursday, the release said. The charge against him has not been proven in court.