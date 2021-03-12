A 21-year-old southern Ontario man was charged with armed robbery and several other offences early Tuesday after provincial police arrested a man in a wooded area near Terrace Bay.
Police said officers began pursuing the accused around 3:30 a.m. after a man robbed a White River gas station while brandishing a handgun.
A station attendant “complied with the demands and did not sustain any injuries,” a provincial news release said. A suspect left in a vehicle, police said.
