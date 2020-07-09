Kids in Thunder Bay will be able to get some relief from the heat with the opening of three of the City's splash pads on Wednesday.
The splash pads were opened after a plan was approved by city council two weeks ago and the health unit was consulted.
"We had to create job positions, hire staff, work with the health unit to determine the appropriate procedures," said Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks and open spaces for the city of Thunder Bay.
The three sites are Franklin Park, County Park and North End Community Recreation Centre.
The splash pads are surrounded by fencing with two entrance points to limit access. They are monitored by attendants who sanitize touch points.
Before children enter the splash pad, they must sanitize their hands and the number of children is limited to 15 at a time at a splash pad like Franklin Park.
"If there is a lineup . . . we will cycle people through after five to eight minutes," said Halvorsen. "We would let the one group out and let another group in."
Operation of the splash pads is in accordance with provincial COVID-19 guidelines.
The Prince Arthur's Landing splash pad site is not open and the use of that location is under review.
The other three sites are open from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.
