More than $28,000 was raised for PRO Kids during the 18th annual Mayor’s Mulligan Golf Tournament on Friday at Strathcona Golf Course.
Nearly $243,000 has been raised through the tournament since its inception.
“I’m grateful this long-standing community event has been able to help so many over the years,” said Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro, in a news release.
“PRO Kids makes a real difference. With over two years in a pandemic environment, involvement in sport and activity is more important than ever for our youth. PRO Kids makes sure nobody is left out. My thanks to everyone who generously supported this year’s event. With your help we are building a more connected, healthier community.”
PRO Kids places children in organized activities when families can’t afford the fees.
“We are thrilled to see kids back in activities and this wouldn’t be possible without funding support from events like the Mayor’s Mulligan,” said Laura Daniele, PRO Kids co-ordinator.
“Our sincere thanks to the mayor for once again hosting this tournament and to all the sponsors, donors, volunteers, and players who made it possible. There are children out there being active, motivated, and social — excited for the next day, thanks to your support of PRO Kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.