The third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay District was not a surprise to health officials.
On Sunday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirmed that an expedited test for the dangerous coronavirus came back positive.
“This was not unexpected,” said health unit medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille. “This person is the spouse of the first case that was reported on Friday and was considered a probable case at that time.”
A male in his 60s who recently returned with his wife from a week-long trip to Florida, was the first to test positive for COVID-19. His wife had been tested at the same time at the COVID-19 assessment centre operated by the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and the second set of results was received late on Saturday.
The couple reside in Thunder Bay and have been in self-isolation since their return to the city. Sunday’s media release said: “TBDHU will continue to monitor and follow up with them until they are fully resolved.”
On Saturday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the district, unrelated to the couple who had been in Florida. The person’s community of residence and gender were not disclosed in the release.
“An individual in their 20s who returned from the United States approximately two weeks ago developed symptoms while self-isolating at home,” the health unit said in a media release on Saturday.
The Northwestern Health Unit also confirmed a COVID-19 case on Friday in the Rainy River District. Again, the person had recently returned from travel to the U.S.
In all cases, health units have done followup to contact and quarantine any contacts who may be at risk.
In Sunday’s media release, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit again reminded all residents to take precautions such as frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching your face, cleaning high-touch surfaces such as phones and doorknobs, coughing into a tissue or your arm — not your hand, staying home if you’re sick, and practicing social distancing by staying at least two metres away from others.
“If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario’s self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care,” said the health unit. “If individuals in self-isolation develop symptoms, they should contact the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 625-5900 or toll-free at 1-888-294-6630.”
LATEST NUMBERS
(from The Canadian Press)
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 3:49 p.m. on March 29, 2020:
There are 6,280 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
* Quebec: 2,840 confirmed (including 22 deaths, 1 resolved)
* Ontario: 1,355 confirmed (including 21 deaths, 8 resolved)
* British Columbia: 884 confirmed (including 17 deaths, 396 resolved)
* Alberta: 621 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 33 resolved)
* Saskatchewan: 156 confirmed (including 3 resolved)
* Newfoundland and Labrador: 135 confirmed (including 4 resolved)
* Nova Scotia: 122 confirmed
* Manitoba: 25 confirmed (including 1 death), 47 presumptive
* New Brunswick: 66 confirmed
* Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
* Prince Edward Island: 11 confirmed
* Yukon: 4 confirmed
* Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed
* Nunavut: No confirmed cases
* Total: 6,280 (47 presumptive, 6,233 confirmed including 63 deaths, 445 resolved)
