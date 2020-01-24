One of Canada’s long-time mining moguls has given a proposed palladium mine on Marathon’s doorstep a big shot in the arm.
Generation Mining announced Wednesday that billionaire investor Eric Sprott has invested $5 million into the project, which calls for an open-pit operation near the town’s airport.
Sprott’s investment is to give him a stake in the company worth nearly nine per cent, said a Generation Mining news release.
