As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in Canada, St. Joseph’s Care Group in Thunder Bay has implemented mandatory screening for the virus at Hogarth Riverview Manor and Bethammi Nursing Home.
And by the end of Friday, screening will be in place at all St. Joseph’s Care Group sites in the city, including St. Joseph’s Hospital, Sister Margaret Smith Centre, Balmoral Centre, Sister Leila Greco Apartments, PR Cook Apartments, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, St. Joseph’s Heritage, and The Lodge on Dawson.
“We are proactively implementing screening across all sites, and ask for your patience and co-operation as there may be minor delays in accessing our buildings,” said Tracy Buckler, president of St. Joseph’s Care Group, in a news release on Wednesday evening.
Visiting restrictions are now in place at Hogarth Riverview Manor and Bethammi Nursing Home, limiting visitors to one person per resident.
Meanwhile, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has suspended all travel for full-time faculty and staff in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.
There were no publicly known cases of the virus in Thunder Bay as of Wednesday.
