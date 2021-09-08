A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in Thunder Bay after another woman was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing.
City police officers responded to reports of an assault around 5:45 p.m. on Monday in the Limbrick area.
Once police arrived, they found a female with injuries that appeared to be from a stabbing.
A suspect was identified and police claim the violence happened inside a nearby residence.
The accused was found quickly and taken into police custody.
Superior North EMS paramedics took the wounded woman to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment.
Jaycee Kristina Loon was charged with assault causing bodily harm.
She appeared in bail court on Tuesday and was released with conditions and a future court date.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.