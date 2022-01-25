A standoff Sunday on Thunder Bay’s north-side resulted in city police identifying a suspect.
A weapon’s call was reported to police at a residence in the zero to 100 block of Enniskillen Avenue around 6:45 a.m.
Police say an assault allegedly took place, which may have involved a firearm. However, investigators do not believe a shooting happened.
Officers contained the area and a standoff ensued, police say.
During this time, investigators obtained a search warrant. The home has been searched and the scene has been released by police.
A male suspect has been identified and two people were arrested at the scene on unrelated, outstanding warrants.
The victim and accused were known to each other and police say there are no ongoing threats to public safety in the area related to this incident.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
