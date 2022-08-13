Two people were arrested after a standoff in Thunder Bay’s north side overnight Thursday.
Thunder Bay police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North Cumberland Street around 11:55 p.m. after learning a male wanted on warrants was inside.
The male had barricaded himself inside the home.
Police began negotiations with the male and were able to enter the home and complete the arrest around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
A female suspect was also arrested.
Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.
