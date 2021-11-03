A 23-year-old armed man was taken into custody without incident Monday night after he barricaded himself inside a Dryden home and caused extensive damage, city police said.

Police said officers went to the home in the area of Queen Street and Earl Avenue around 1 p.m. after receiving “a complaint of a disturbance.”

The unidentified man was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m., a Dryden Police Service news release said.

“There were no injuries to the subject, responding officers or the public,” the release said.

Police didn’t say if the man is facing charges.