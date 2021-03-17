A man is in police custody following a standoff with officers in Thunder Bay’s north-side on Wednesday evening.
Police were originally sent to deal with a weapon-related matter at about 6:15 p.m. at a motel in the 400 block of North Cumberland Street following a reported disturbance.
A standoff between police and a Thunder Bay man ensued, city police said. Just before 8:10 p.m., the man was taken into police custody.
An investigation remains ongoing and a police presence remained in the area.
