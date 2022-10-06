This week’s topic was inspired by my sister in law who has recently adopted a new puppy. Since she has never owned a puppy, she had lots of questions about the basics.
These tips are for anyone who has adopted a new puppy or dog, or would like to make a change and are not sure where to start.
Some of the first things you want to consider include figuring out where you want your dog to stay while you are out.
I encourage owners to take the time to kennel train younger dogs as they are safer in a kennel than roaming around the house. If the dog is not kennel trained, providing a safe, puppy-proofed room or exercise pen is another option.
Many people want their dog to sleep in bed with them, but remember that you can’t be watching them if they are sleeping. For puppies, they might also have an accident on the bed if they can’t get down. A good compromise might be to have your dog sleep in your room in the kennel.
What type of food should you feed?
This is a very individual choice. Where would you like to buy your food? What is your budget? Does your dog have a good appetite? Do you want to feed kibble, canned, raw or cook for your dog? Grocery store brands are usually cheaper and lowest quality. Pet stores will have varying low to medium quality and price, and your vet clinic will have a higher quality and price.
The increased cost of the vet clinic foods is due to the quality of ingredients, food testing and specialty. Once you decide what kind of food you want to buy, do your research to narrow it down.
How often should you feed your dog?
I recommend feeding meals three times a day as it is better for their metabolism. Put the food down for 20 mins and then take up what they do not eat. Follow the suggested feeding amounts listed on the bag of food to start. Watch your dog’s appetite and weight and adjust accordingly. Feeding meals also helps with house training as you know when your dog ate so you know when they need to go outside.
How do you start walking with your dog?
I believe this would be the same for any age of dog. Get them used to the leash first. Bring some treats with you and encourage them to follow you. And try not to get in a tug-of-war. Remember that it will take some time for them to have value for walking with you. As your relationship grows, so will your walking skills. I recently covered this topic on my podcast as well.
How far should they be walked?
Remember that walking is not only a way to exercise your dog but is great for socialization. Focus more on the quality of your walk than how far you might get. Give yourself time to work on your skills and relationship before you head out on that five-kilometre walk.
To conclude, I suggest not to focus on the final product/behaviour, but instead to break down the steps to reach it.
This is less stressful on yourself and your dog which allows you to work through it together and build a stronger relationship along the way.
Anne-Marie Mayes is a registered veterinary technician, certified professional dog trainer, and dog behaviour consultant in Thunder Bay.
