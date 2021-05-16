A fresh-water research station near Kenora has received an $180,000 federal grant to help it develop a future “eco-tourism” centre at the facility.
The funds allocated to Winnipeg-based International Institute for Sustainable Development are to cover architectural and engineering costs for the centre, a federal news release said last month.
“Establishing this state-of-the-art facility will provide a boost for local tourism by attracting more visitors to the (Kenora) area and encouraging them to extend their stay,” the release said.
