Tour for area farmers

Tarlok Singh Sahota, director of the Lakehead University Agricultural Research Station, leads a small tour on Monday of the research station, located on Little Norway Road. The station holds annual tours for area farmers.

 Jodi Lundmark

As an area farmer, Howard Hancock was eager to see the trials taking place this year at the Lakehead University Agricultural Research Station.

Hancock, who grows only hay, used to be on the board of the research station and hadn’t participated in the annual tours for a few years.

“It’s good to be back,” he said at the research station on Monday. “I’m interested to see what they’re doing.”

As a hay farmer, Hancock is interested in learning about the rate of fertilizer application and different forage varieties that he can grow.

