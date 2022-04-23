Thunder Bay residents and those who live in rural areas near the city were being advised Friday to stay clear of local rivers and creeks in the wake of an expected significant rain storm.
“Rainfall and snow-melt runoff are anticipated to result in a rise in water levels in waterways, and ponding in low-lying areas (as well as ) areas with frozen culverts and blocked ditches,” a Lakehead Region Conservation Authority bulletin said.
Up to 30 millimetres of rain was expected to fall on the city over a 24-hour period, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, packed snow in the bush was as much as 107 centimetres deep by mid-month, the highest it’s been since 1966, the bulletin said. The average maximum depth for this time of year is 26 cm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.