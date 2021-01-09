The Northwestern Health Unit is again urging people in the Kenora district who have been tested for COVID-19 to put off venturing out until they’ve been officially notified of a negative result — even when their symptoms are mild.
Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, the Kenora district’s medical officer of health, said that those who are infected can still spread the virus even if they are not feeling extremely ill.
“Some people who test positive have very mild symptoms that resolve quickly, however without self-isolating, they can spread the virus to others, some of whom may become seriously ill,” Young-Hoon said Friday in a health unit news release.
Young-Hoon also urged parents to make sure their children stay home from school for at least 10 days if they exhibit symptoms of the virus, such as fever and cough.
“We may still have infections circulating in our communities that occurred over the holiday break,” said Young-Hoon. “If any household members are sick, it’s important that they self-isolate and get tested right away to prevent spreading the illness to others.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
